Real Madrid will travel to Valencia, Spain for their opening clash of the LaLiga 2022-23 campaign as they take on Almeria on Monday (August 15), as per IST. Los Blancos are in red-hot form after winning the UCL and following up with more silverware winning the UEFA Super Cup as well. Karim Benzema and the other players looked fit in the pre-season matches of Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti will look to begin his title defense with a thumping victory over Almeria. (Ballon d'Or 2022 winner: Karim Benzema to Robert Lewandowski, top contenders - In Pics)

It's a new beginning for Almeria as they qualified for the top division after finishing on top of the Segunda Division last season. Almeria have qualified first time after 2014-15 season and have worked very hard to get into the Spanish top-flight in those seven seasons in Segunda. (Robert Lewandowski along with THESE new signings to play for FC Barcelona in LaLiga)

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Almeria LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria will be played on Sunday (August 15) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria will be played at Estadio Mediterraneo, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.