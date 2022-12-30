Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid LIVE Streaming: When and where to RMA vs RVA LaLiga match in India?

La Liga champions Real Madrid will return to action following the FIFA World Cup on Saturday (December 30) to take on Real Valladolid in their league fixture. Currently, the Los Blancos are second in the points table with FC Barcelona leading the Spanish top-flight by 2 points. Madrid have won one, lost one and drew one in their last 3 games and will look to get back to winnings ways in their clash against Valladolid. Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema looks fit and hungry for the clash to showcase what France missed in the World Cup final following his sad end with the national team and coach Didier Deschamps. However, with players returning from Qatar, it will be interesting to see if Carlo Ancelotti goes all in with the squad he has or whether he will rest the players like Luka Modric, Tchouameni and Camavinga.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid will be played on Sunday (December 31) from 2:00 AM (IST) onwards.

Real Madrid are back tonight.



We repeat, the best club in the world is back tonight. pic.twitter.com/bLNZH1FO6Y — J E E M (@JeemAlhashim) December 30, 2022

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid will be played at Santiago Bernabau, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

Real Valladolid Predicted XI: Masip; Fresneda, Fernandez, J Sanchez, Escudero; Perez, Aguado; I Sanchez, Plano, Mesa; Weissman

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius