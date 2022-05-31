Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has won the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season award after an astonishing campaign with Spanish giants. The French striker scored 15 goals in the competition leading Real Madrid to their 14th UCL title.

Karim joined the legendary Spanish club from Lyon in 2009 and since then has been a key part of the squad winning tremendous amount of trophies. The 2022 season is the first where Benzema hit the double figure mark in a single UCL campaign and his 15 goals tally also got him the top scorer of the competition this year.

Notably, ten out of the fifteen goals from Benzema came in the knockout stages of the Champions League, including a match-winning hat-trick against Paris Saint Germain in the round of 16.

Following his impeccable form, the French striker then scored a treble against Chelsea to knock the defending champions out of the competition. After that, a trio of goals against England champions Manchester City was icing on the cake for Real Madrid and Benzema's season himself.

A new trophy that rewards a hard collective and individual work.

Thanks to all Madridistas, the trophy is also yours Al hamdulillah#Nueve #HalaMadrid #CHAMP14NS #UCL pic.twitter.com/v9WqLBhcFl — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) May 29, 2022

Benzema's highlight of the season would be that 'Panenka' penalty against Manchester City in Real Madrid's dramatic comeback.

"He gets better every day, like wine," his coach Carlo Ancelotti explained last month.

"Every day he becomes an even better leader, and feels more how important he is for the team and for the club. We are really happy and lucky to have him."

Real Madrid became the Champions of Europe after beating Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday (May 29). It was a high-intensity contest between the two sides as both of them were keen on getting their hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy for the 2022 season.

In the battle of two European heavyweights, Klopp's men created more chances but lacked the mentality to get the job done. On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti's side was keen on defending with their hearts out and going out to attack with whatever they had.