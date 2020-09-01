Real Sociedad's David Silva tests positive for COVID-19

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19, his new club Real Sociedad said on Monday.
He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, the La Liga club said.
COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Resultado prueba PCR.#AurreraReala https://t.co/zQ6nKk0WMf
— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) August 31, 2020
The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.
Former Spain international Silva left City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four Premier League titles. Silva made a total of 436 appearances for City across all competitions and scored 77 goals.