SAFF Championship Final: Indian Footballer Jeakson Singh Carries Meitei Flag While Collecting Medal, Raises Eyebrows

Indian national football team defeated Kuwait via penalties on Tuesday to win the SAFF Championship football title for the ninth time in their history. The presentation ceremony though was mired in controversy as Indian midfielder Jeakson Singh carried a flag with seven colours to collect his medals at the presentation ceremony in Bengaluru.

The flag Jeakson Singh wore on his back is the flag of Kangleipak or the Salai Taret flag. A rectangular seven-coloured flag, it represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity of Ancient Manipur. Jeakson Singh’s act comes in the wake of the ongoing violence in the state of Manipur between Meiteis and Kukis. Social media was divided on Jeakson Singh’s move with some people calling the action ‘seccesionist’ and ‘unprofessional’.

What is Jeakson Singh doing with a secessionist flag. Doesn't he know that this is not a state /regional level competition rather a prestigious International Tournament where he is representing his Nation India. Take action @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/d1dvLj9sNn — Siam Boy (@Aamtolzo) July 4, 2023

Jeakson Singh making a political statement during the celebration of India's SAFF win tonight with Salai Taret flag in his shoulder. While we congratulate the team for the win, such action is unprofessional for a footballer representing the nation.@IndianFootball @IndiaTodayNE pic.twitter.com/oIU1l8ZPkJ — Twister Singsit (@singsit_tw6662) July 4, 2023

“It is my Manipur flag. I just wanted to…what’s happening in Manipur…I just wanted to tell everyone in India and Manipur to stay in peace and not fight. I want peace,” Jeakson Singh was quoted as saying by ESPN India website.

“It’s been 2 months now and still fighting is going on. I don’t want that kind of thing to happen more and I just want to bring the government’s and other people’s attention to get peace,” he added.

As noticed by many social media users, Jeakson can be seen carrying the flag while collecting the winning medals and then also in the subsequent celebrations. Manipur has been engulfed in a state of violence since the start of May 2023 when clashes between two ethnic groups, Meiteia and Kukis, broke out.

However, Jeakson was not alone in his gesture. The Kangleipak flag also appeared beside an Indian flag hanging in the crowd.

Meanwhile, Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the difference for the Blue Colts once again as he saved a crucial penalty kick in the summit clash to help India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout. After five rounds of penalty kicks, the scoreline was 4-4 with both sides missing a penalty each and the sudden death rule was kicked off.

Mahesh Naorem stepped up and scored for the Indian team. Sandhu had a difficult challenge in front of him as Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah stepped in to bring back parity in the scoreline. Sandhu made a diving save to keep Khaled's shot away from the goal line. As soon as he saved the penalty, he ran and pulled off an animated celebration in front of the home fans.

Earlier in the game, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the driver's seat in the 14th minute of the game. India almost equalised in the very next minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte’s powerful left-footed strike from the edge of the box was matched by Marzouq before Chhetri rushed in to meet the rebound, but Khaled Hajiah cleared it away.

