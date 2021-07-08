हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sergio Ramos joins PSG after leaving Real Madrid

Captain of Real Madrid between 2015 and 2021, Ramos helped his side win four UEFA Champions Leagues between 2014 and 2018 and five Liga crowns (2007, 2008, 2012, 2017, and 2020).

Sergio Ramos joins PSG (Source: Twitter)

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos.

Hailing from Camas, Spain, Sergio made his professional debut for Sevilla FC in the 2003-04 season after emerging from the club's youth academy. A versatile defender capable of playing in the centre or on the right side, he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2005.

"I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain," Sergio Ramos revealed after signing his contract, in an official release issued by PSG.

"This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it's a day I will never forget. I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players. Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible," he added.

Over the next 16 seasons with Los Merengues, Sergio Ramos became one of the very best defenders in the world, scoring 101 goals in 671 matches in the Spanish capital.

Captain of Real Madrid between 2015 and 2021, he helped his side win four UEFA Champions Leagues between 2014 and 2018 and five Liga crowns (2007, 2008, 2012, 2017, and 2020).

With the Spanish national team, Sergio Ramos won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and two UEFA Euros in 2008 and 2012. A regular captain of La Roja, he is the most-capped Spanish player (and European player) of all time with 180 appearances for his national team (23 goals).

Ranked sixth in the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football, Sergio Ramos has received numerous individual honours for his performances. He has twice been named UEFA Defender of the Year (2017 and 2018), and has featured no less than 11 times in the FIFA/FIFPro World XI between 2008 and 2020, and was also named in the FIFA World Cup 2010 Team of the Tournament.

