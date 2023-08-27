Serie A: Christian Pulisic Achieves Rare Milestone For AC Milan, Joins Mario Balotelli, Andrey Shevchenko And More In Elite List

American football star Christian Pulisic, who has been thriving in Milan since his arrival, made the record books of AC Milan in just his second game of the Serie A. Pulisic featured for his new club yet again as the Red and Blacks registered a thumping 4-1 victory against Torino.

Pulisic broke the stalemate as he began the move by slotting the ball to Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the open area. The English midfielder returned the favour back to the American who had to slot the ball into the back of the net as the open wide goal stared at him. (WATCH: Lionel Messi's EPIC Pass And Goal On MLS Debut Leaves Fans Stunned But Controversy Follows)

Pulisic was also on the scoresheet in his Serie A debut for AC Milan against Bologna last weekend. With his 33rd-minute strike against Tornio, Pulisic became just the fifth player in the history of the club to score in the opening two matches since the Serie A three-point-a-win era began in the 1994-95 season.

The American joined the list of Milan greats which includes Oliver Bierhoff, Andriy Shevchenko, Mario Balotelli and Jeremy Menez.

Milan's new signings Loftus-Cheek & Pulisic combining last night a goal



The American winger now has 2 goals in 2 Serie A games… pic.twitter.com/aEf0m4bWeC — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 27, 2023

After Pulisic's strike, Torino brought the game back on level terms through Perr Schuurs who took advantage of a miscued volley and slotted the ball past the keeper. But the Rossoneri's attack didn't put their foot off the throttle as they continued to push for more goals.

The experienced French forward Olivier Giroud stepped up from the spot, after VAR's intervention moments before halftime. The ball went on to hit the trailing hand of Buongiorno in the box. The referee overturned his initial decision and awarded Milan with a penalty. Giroud didn't let his team down from the spot and re-established the advantage in favour of the hosts.

With an extended time of six minutes, Milan struck again through Theo Hernandez with a delightful chip past the 6.6-foot keeper. The first half ended with the scoreline reading in favour of Milan by 3-1.

In the second half, it was another spot-kick that allowed Milan to extend their lead. Once again, it was Giroud who stepped up and scored from the spot to make the scoreline 4-1. AC Milan will now look to keep their winning streak alive against AS Roma next weekend who possess the strength to pose a challenge to end their winning run.