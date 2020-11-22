हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Serie A

Serie A: Romelu Lukaku's brace guides Inter Milan to 4-2 win over Torino

Inter, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, move up to fifth place on 15 points, while Torino are 18th with five points.

Serie A: Romelu Lukaku's brace guides Inter Milan to 4-2 win over Torino
Image Credits: Twitter/@Inter_en

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan completed a thrilling second half comeback from two goals down to beat Torino 4-2 in Serie A on Sunday, ending a four-match winless run in all competitions.

Simone Zaza struck late in the first half to give the visitors a deserved lead, and Cristian Ansaldi doubled their advantage from the penalty spot after the break.

A hitherto limp Inter performance was sparked to life by the goal and Alexis Sanchez and Lukaku both scored within five minutes of the spot kick to draw the hosts level.

The Belgian striker then netted a penalty of his own with six minutes remaining, before setting up substitute Lautaro Martinez for a last-minute fourth.



Serie AInter MilanTorinoRomelu LukakuAlexis SanchezChampions LeagueReal Madrid
