हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Stefanie Vogele

Sloane Stephens stunned by qualifier Stefanie Vogele at Indian Wells

Vogele needed just over an hour to dispatch the fourth-seeded Stephens and push her overall record to 4-1 against the 2017 U.S. Open champion.

Sloane Stephens stunned by qualifier Stefanie Vogele at Indian Wells
Image Credits: Twitter/@BNPPARIBASOPEN

Swiss qualifier Stefanie Vogele stunned world number four Sloane Stephens with a 6-3, 6-0 win in their second-round match at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday as the American struggled amid gusting winds in the Southern California desert. 

Vogele needed just over an hour to dispatch the fourth-seeded Stephens and push her overall record to 4-1 against the 2017 U.S. Open champion, who failed to make it past the tournament`s third round last year.

Meanwhile, American Jennifer Brady defeated 19th-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to punch her ticket to the third round. 

Brady, 23, thumped five aces en route to her third victory over the French this year. 

In another women's singles clash, Czech Marketa Vondrousova eased past an error-prone Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1. 

With the loss, 14th-seeded Kasatkina, who was a finalist at the tournament last year, is projected to fall out of the top 20 when rankings are released after the tournament. 

Garbine Muguruza broke American Lauren Davis for a speedy 6-1, 6-3 win to send the Spanish 20th seed into the third round and keep her dreams of a maiden title in Indian Wells alive.

Tags:
Stefanie VogeleIndian WellsUS OpenBNP Paribas OpenTennisSloane Stephens
Next
Story

Brazil bring in Ajax's David Neres for injured Vinicius Jnr

Must Watch

PT33S

Morning Breaking: High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to reach Islamabad today