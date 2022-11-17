Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch ESP vs JOR in India?

Spain are set to play their final warm-up game ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in Qatar on Thursday (November 17) at the Amman International Stadium. Manager Luis Enrique can be expected to field his best eleven given that this is Spain's last friendly before the major tournament. Lionel Messi's Argentina also fielded their best eleven in their last friendly before the World Cup and later on rotated other players in to get them some game-time. Spain are in fine form as they head into this fixture with a 1-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Nations League which sealed their spot in the semifinals of the tournament. Spain's recent form has also been good as they have won 5 out of their 8 matches in 2022, with just one loss. (Lionel Messi's Argentina to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Top matches to watch out in 1st week, TV Timing, Live Streaming details)

FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches on Thursday (November 17)

Canada vs Japan – 7:10 pm (Al Maktoum Stadium, UAE)

Jordan vs Spain – 9:30 pm (Amman International Stadium, Amman)

Iraq vs Costa Rica – 7:30 pm (Basra International Stadium, Basra)

Morocco vs Georgia – 9:30 pm (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah)

Switzerland vs Ghana – 3:30 pm (Baniyas Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Portugal vs Nigeria – 12:15 am (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

Pedri: "Luis Enrique is simple. He can tell you to jump off a cliff and you do it. He tells you in such a way that it convinces you to do it." pic.twitter.com/aSOQEu5DiG — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 16, 2022

Checkout all the livestreaming details of Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up match below:

When will Spain vs Jordan warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar going to be played?

Spain vs Jordan warm-up match ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will take place on November 17, Thursday.

Where will Spain vs Jordan warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar going to be played?

Spain vs Jordan warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is going to be played at Amman International Stadium.

Where can I watch the Spain vs Jordan warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar?

The warm-up matches ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will not be televised in India. Fans can live-stream the action on Jio Cinema.

Where can I Live Stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches on Thursday (November 17)?

The Live Streaming of warm-up games of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on Jio Cinemas.

Spain vs Jordan predicted playing XI

Jordan Predicted XI: Laila; Al-Zoubi, Obaid, Hashish, Yassin; Al-Hourani, Samir, Al-Rawabdeh; Olwan, Al-Dardour, Al-Naimat

Spain Predicted XI: Simon; Carvajal, Guillamon, Garcia, Gaya; Soler, Gavi, Busquets; Pino, Torres, Williams