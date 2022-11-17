topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch ESP vs JOR in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar warm-up matches: Checkout when and where to watch Spain vs Jordan livestreaming details below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch ESP vs JOR in India?

Spain are set to play their final warm-up game ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in Qatar on Thursday (November 17) at the Amman International Stadium. Manager Luis Enrique can be expected to field his best eleven given that this is Spain's last friendly before the major tournament. Lionel Messi's Argentina also fielded their best eleven in their last friendly before the World Cup and later on rotated other players in to get them some game-time. Spain are in fine form as they head into this fixture with a 1-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Nations League which sealed their spot in the semifinals of the tournament. Spain's recent form has also been good as they have won 5 out of their 8 matches in 2022, with just one loss. (Lionel Messi's Argentina to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Top matches to watch out in 1st week, TV Timing, Live Streaming details)

FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches on Thursday (November 17)

Canada vs Japan – 7:10 pm (Al Maktoum Stadium, UAE)

Jordan vs Spain – 9:30 pm (Amman International Stadium, Amman)

Iraq vs Costa Rica – 7:30 pm (Basra International Stadium, Basra)

Morocco vs Georgia – 9:30 pm (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah)

Switzerland vs Ghana – 3:30 pm (Baniyas Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Portugal vs Nigeria – 12:15 am (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Erling Haaland to Zlatan Ibrahimovich, stars missing from Qatar - In Pics

Checkout all the livestreaming details of Spain vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up match below:

When will Spain vs Jordan warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar going to be played?

Spain vs Jordan warm-up match ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will take place on November 17, Thursday.

Where will Spain vs Jordan warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar going to be played?

Spain vs Jordan warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is going to be played at Amman International Stadium.

Where can I watch the Spain vs Jordan warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar?

The warm-up matches ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will not be televised in India. Fans can live-stream the action on Jio Cinema.

Where can I Live Stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches on Thursday (November 17)?

The Live Streaming of warm-up games of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on Jio Cinemas.

Spain vs Jordan predicted playing XI

Jordan Predicted XI: Laila; Al-Zoubi, Obaid, Hashish, Yassin; Al-Hourani, Samir, Al-Rawabdeh; Olwan, Al-Dardour, Al-Naimat

Spain Predicted XI: Simon; Carvajal, Guillamon, Garcia, Gaya; Soler, Gavi, Busquets; Pino, Torres, Williams

Live Tv

FIFA World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 warm upSpain vs JordanSpain vs Jordan livestreamLuis EnriqueAnsu FatiFifa world cup warmup match channelfree livestream warmup matches

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?