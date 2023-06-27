Sunil Chhetri’s India Vs Kuwait SAFF Football Championship 2023 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs KUW LIVE In India

The Group A’s table-toppers India and Kuwait lock horns in the last group match of the SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. Both teams are level on points (6) and goal difference (+6) and have already qualified for the semi-finals.

As such, the winners will determine who tops the group and takes on the second-placed side from Group B in the last four. For India, only a win will earn them pole position since they trail Kuwait on goals scored.

“Result-wise, there’s not much in it apart from getting a bit easier opponents in the semi-final. We'll approach this game as any other game and try to win it. Keeping a clean sheet is always our first goal,” AIFF quoted head coach Igor Stimac as saying, reiterating the significance of his strong defence, which hasn’t conceded in the last eight matches.

“If it’s a draw, so be it. We’ll still go out to ensure we progress from the semi-finals. We need to look at the tournament as a whole. If it’s possible to win every game, it's even better. If not, the final aim is always to win the title,” he added.

Stimac served his one-match suspension in the last game against Nepal, where the Blue Tigers made sure not to feel his absence and ran out 2-0 winners. There were eight changes to the side that thrashed Pakistan on the opening day, and while India struggled to get into gear in the first half, they got the job done in the second.

India have faced Kuwait three times at the senior level (one win, two defeats). The previous meeting came in 2010 friendly in Abu Dhabi, which ended up in a 1-9 hammering for India. The only time the Blue Tigers beat the West Asians was in a 3-2 friendly win in 2004 in Kuwait City. Kuwait may now be ranked 143, but that doesn't divulge their true quality, according to Stimac.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match in Bengaluru…

When will India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match take place?

The India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match will be held on Tuesday, June 27.

Where will India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match take place?

The India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match will take place at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match begin?

The India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match will begin at 730pm IST.

How can I watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match will be available LIVE on TV on DD Bharati.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match in India?

The livestreaming of India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match will be available on Fancode website and app.

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Group A match Predicted 11

India: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta-Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, and Naorem Mahesh Singh

Kuwait: Bader Al-Saanoun, Mahdi Dashti, Khaled Ebrahim, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Hussain Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Sultan Al-Enezi, Eid Al Rasheedi, Ali-Ahmad-Khalaf Faraj-Matar, and Salman Al-Awadhi