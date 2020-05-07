Three Flamengo players test positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Brazilian football club Flamengo has confirmed that three of its players have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that continues to spread all over the world.

In an official statement, Flamengo revealed that that all of its athletes, technical commission and employees had recently underwent tests for the deadly virus and three players from the squad main were diagnosed with the same.

"The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, in order to guarantee the greatest safety of its athletes, technical commission and employees of the Football Department, carried out a wide mobilization to carry out tests of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19," the statement said.

A total of 293 tests were carried out on the team members of Flamengo in addition to 100% of all these collaborators, many family members close to the players, between April 30 and May 3.

Out of those examined, 38 were tested positive for coronavirus even without symptoms. 11 of these people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 had previously contacted with the virus and already had positive IGG antibodies.

The club further revealed that besides three players from main squad, six employees from the Flamengo support group, two employees from outsourced companies that provide regular services to the club, 25 family members or people who work in employees and players' homes and two other players have been tested positive.

All those who have been tested positive will now be kept under isolation, which will be accompanied by daily follow-up with questionnaires about vital signs and evolution and new serial dosages of patients and contacts until the resolution of cases.

Meanwhile, players whose family members and employees have been tested positive will also be quarantined.

Notably, all the sporting activities across the world are currently at standstill due to COVID-19 that has affected more than 37,55,000 people globally and claimed the lives of 2,63, 800 persons worldwide.