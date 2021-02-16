UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, When and Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, Barcelona vs PSG

New Delhi: The UEFA Champions League is set to resume as the first leg of the Round of 16 fixtures kick off with some of the best sides going head-to-head.

RB Leipzig will take on Liverpool, who are eager to consolidate their position in the tournament. A win here would certainly help their cause. However, Leipzig are not an easy side to overcome. They have won four of their last six games at the event. Liverpool will have to address their injury concerns and dig deep to get a positive result here.

In the other fixture, Barcelona will clash with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides have been in decent form lately. Both sides have won four of their last five outings. Barcelona enjoys a good record against PSG, having won four of the nine encounters between them. PSG would want to change the trend and pull off a win here.

When will the Round of 16 fixtures of the UEFA Champions League be played?

Both games - RB Leipzig vs Liverpool and Barcelona vs PSG - will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday (February 17).

Where will the Round of 16 fixtures of UEFA Champions League be played?

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool will be played at Puskas Arena in Budapest, while Barcelona vs PSG will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League games?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League matches?

Fans can catch the online live streaming of the UEFA Champions League matches on SonyLiv.

UEFA Champions League, Predicted Playing XI for RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Tasende, Olmo, Angelino, Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sorloth

UEFA Champions League, Predicted Playing XI for Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

UEFA Champions League, Predicted Playing XI for Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

UEFA Champions League, Predicted Playing XI for PSG: Keylor Navas, Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi

