UEFA Euro 2020: England WAGs to cheer for partners at Wembley in opener against Croatia - In Pics

After a heart-breaking loss in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals against Croatia, England would look to seek a revenge win on Sunday when both the sides clash in their UEFA Euro 2020 opener at the Wembley Stadium.

As per English media reports, the England football team’s wives and girlfriends will be present at the stadium to support the Three Lions. All of them have cleared their mandatory COVID tests, done 48 hours prior to the kick-off.

The members likely to grace the occasion are striker Harry Kane's wife Katie Goodland, defender Harry Maguire’s fiancee Fern Hawkins, goal-keeper Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison, and another right-back Kyle Walker’s fiancee Annie Kilner.

As per reports in mirror.co.uk, the group will assemble for lunch before heading for the venue in a coach.

The report further mentioned that all of them will be accompanied by the Football Association's (FA) player liaison officials, a person who is designated to look after players’ welfare from housing to family, making sure all the COVID protocols are strictly being maintained.

England have fielded one of the best squad, with rich depth in every department, and will look to finally end their title drought going into the competition.