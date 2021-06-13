हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Euro 2020

UEFA EURO 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE streaming in India: Ukraine, ranked 24th in the world, face a rejuvenated Dutch side, ranked 16th, that is returning to a major tournament after missing the last Euros in France and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.  

UEFA EURO 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels
UEFA EURO 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE streaming in India: Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko said on Saturday his team would try to strike the right balance between attack and defence in their opening Euro 2020 match against a dynamic Netherlands side whose talent needed to be respected. 

Ukraine, ranked 24th in the world, face a rejuvenated Dutch side, ranked 16th, that is returning to a major tournament after missing the last Euros in France and the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

Ukraine made headlines this week after it unveiled a team shirt for the tournament with a dotted outline of the map of Ukraine on it that includes the Russian-annexed Crimea. 

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine: 

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine will be played on June 14. 

What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine start?  

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine will start at 00:00 hours as per IST. 

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine being played? 

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine will be played at the Amsterdam Arena. 

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine in India? 

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India. 

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine?  

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.   

- with Reuters inputs 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Euro 2020
Next
Story

UEFA Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling nets as England kick-off campaign on winning note

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Uttar Pradesh: Amidst speculations of cabinet reshuffle, CM Yogi Adityanath arrives to meet Governor