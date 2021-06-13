UEFA EURO 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE streaming in India: Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko said on Saturday his team would try to strike the right balance between attack and defence in their opening Euro 2020 match against a dynamic Netherlands side whose talent needed to be respected.

Ukraine, ranked 24th in the world, face a rejuvenated Dutch side, ranked 16th, that is returning to a major tournament after missing the last Euros in France and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ukraine made headlines this week after it unveiled a team shirt for the tournament with a dotted outline of the map of Ukraine on it that includes the Russian-annexed Crimea.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine:

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine will be played on June 14.

What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine start?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine will start at 00:00 hours as per IST.

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine being played?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine will be played at the Amsterdam Arena.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine in India?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands and Ukraine is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.

- with Reuters inputs