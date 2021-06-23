UEFA Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Spain may summon their most experienced player for its most important match at the European Championship. Sergio Busquets is set to return for the match against Slovakia on Wednesday, when ‘La Roja’ face the possibility of an embarrassing elimination in front of their fans.

Only victory for Spain will be enough to ensure a spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. A draw may be enough, but only if Poland doesn't defeat Sweden in the other Group E match. Both games will be played at the same time.

The 32-year-old Busquets, the only player left from Spain’s World Cup-winning squad in 2010, didn’t play in the team’s first two matches after testing positive for the COVID-19. The Barcelona midfielder had to go into isolation and only rejoined the squad on Friday. He did not dress for the game against Poland on Saturday.

“We missed him,” Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta said. “We tried to make up for his absence, but Sergio is a key player for this team and we are happy that he is back.”

Rodri Hernandez played in Busquets’ position in the first two matches, a 0-0 draw against Sweden and a 1-1 draw against Poland. The 25-year-old Manchester City midfielder didn't play poorly but didn’t excel either.

Spain coach Luis Enrique hasn't confirmed Busquets as a starter, but he had said the player was ready to play from the moment he rejoined the squad. The Spanish soccer federation said Busquets was picked to speak alongside Luis Enrique at the team's pre-match news conference on Tuesday.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain will be played on Wednesday (June 23).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain will start at 9:30pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain will be played at the Seville Stadium in Seville, Spain.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.