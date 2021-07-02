UEFA Euro 2020, Switzerland vs Spain Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

‘Tiki-taka’ is over, and Spain coach Luis Enrique is ready to move on. Since winning back-to-back European Championships with the 2010 World Cup title in between, Spain has been a flop at major soccer tournaments as the team’s aging veterans lost their luster. Luis Enrique, who first took over the national team following the debacle at the 2018 World Cup, has not shied away from rejuvenating the squad with little-known players in their early 20s. He even left veteran Sergio Ramos off his squad after the injury problems the Real Madrid defender had this season.

“There have been some young players who have surprised us,” Luis Enrique said. “We still have the potential to grow a lot more. I don't know what will happen, yet I don't deny that we are favorites (in the group), but not because of what we have done, but rather for the achievements of those who came before us. I am not afraid of this challenge.”

Luis Enrique has experimented in practically every position all year, so new faces will be expected when Spain plays Sweden, Poland and Slovakia in Group E – all in Seville. Questions, however, remain about who will carry the scoring load for a team that has been without a top striker since the international retirements of David Villa and Fernando Torres.

Alvaro Morata has 19 goals in 39 appearances for Spain, but the Juventus striker has never excelled at a major tournament. Gerard Moreno scored 30 goals for Villarreal and helped the team win the Europa League this season, but even at the age of 29 he is still untested in a major competition.

