UEFA Nations League 2022

UEFA Nations League: Mario Pasalic scores as Croatia beat Denmark 1-0 - WATCH

Following the halftime introduction of Modric, he took the corner that was worked into the box for Pasalic to pounce on for the only goal of the game, slotting the ball through the legs of keeper Kasper Schmeichel. 

UEFA Nations League: Mario Pasalic scores as Croatia beat Denmark 1-0 - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

An opportunist second-half goal from Mario Pasalic gave Croatia a 1-0 away win in Denmark in their Nations League Group A1 on Friday as playmaker Luka Modric came off the bench to turn the game around for the visitors. 

The best chance of the first half fell to Denmark's Andreas Cornelius who had a goal ruled out just before the break when fullback Joakim Maehle was deemed to have committed a foul in the build-up.

Denmark, who had a Jonas Wind goal ruled out for offside in the 87th minute, still lead the group with six points from three games and will host second-placed Austria on Monday, while Croatia, who are third, travel to Paris to take on bottom side France.

