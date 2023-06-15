WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores His FASTEST International Goal As Argentina Beat Australia In Friendly

Lionel Messi continued to shine bright in national colours as his special goal helped Argentina beat Australia in a friendly clash at Beijing in China. Messi scored in just the second minute of the match, which is now his fastest goal in international matches. The fans at the Workers Stadium in Beijing were in complete awe as the maestro opened the account of World Champions Argentina in just one minute and 19 seconds.

This was Messi's 10th goal for Argentina in last 7 matches. Not a surprising stat as he was one of the big reasons why Argentina won he World Cup in December 2022.

Watch Messi's fastest goal scored in internationals here:

This season there is no stopping Messi in Argentina colours. In 13 matches, he has scored 17 goals, including 5 assists. Not to forget, he was chosen as the best player in the World Cup and of course, he became a World Champion. German Pezzella scored the second goal for dominant Argentina in the 68th minute of the match to make it 2-0 and win the match by the same margin.

Leo Messi with Argentina this season __



13 games _

17 goals __

5 assists _

World cup champion _

Best player in the World Cup _ pic.twitter.com/hb00slZGGm June 15, 2023

On the other hand, Socceroos remained clueless and goalless througout the game as World Champions turned out to be too good for them on this night in Beijing. There was a clear different in the class, skills and quality between these two sides. After all this was the game that saw World No 1 take on the 27th best team on the footballing globe.

Messi, whose PSG contract has expires, is set to leave the European football. He has made the move to Major League Soccer in United States Of America. He will play for Inter Miami in MLS.