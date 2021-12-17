हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

WATCH- Lionel Messi's '200-Foot' Mural in his hometown

Artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga titled the Mural, "From Another Galaxy & From My City", they have shown respect to Lionel Messi for his achievements throughout his astonishing career.

WATCH- Lionel Messi&#039;s &#039;200-Foot&#039; Mural in his hometown
Lionel Messi's Mural at his hometown Rosario, Argentina.(Source: Twitter)

The Argentine City of Rosario paid homage to its most talented soccer player with a giant portrait. A 69-meter tall mural dedicated to Lionel Messi has been inaugurated at his hometown of Rosario.

The graffiti "From Other Galaxy, From My City", was designed and painted by local artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga.

The painting depicts Messi as captain of the national squad, wearing the jersey number 10, touching his chest with the hand and a bright sun lighting him.

A group of primary school children were invited to attend the inauguration ceremony, organized by Rosario authorities. The piece takes part of a wider project called Common Messi which aims to spread the image of the Rosario born soccer superstar all over the city buildings.

The now Paris Saint Germain player took his first steps in soccer at his Rosario neighbourhood club Grandoli and then, at the age of six, the already incipient star moved on to Newell's Old Boys, a Rosario club that plays in the first division of Argentine soccer.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lionel MessiArgentinaMessi MuralRosarioMessi Home
Next
Story

La Liga: Real Madrid to host Cadiz amid COVID-19 trouble, 7 players test positive

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Ruckus in Parliament over shameful words of Congress MLA on rape