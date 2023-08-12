The Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane bore witness to a historic moment in the annals of FIFA Women’s World Cup history as Australia clashed with France in an epic quarterfinal showdown. The match culminated in a nail-biting penalty shootout, marking the longest such duel in the tournament's storied existence. Amid an atmosphere charged with anticipation, the two teams locked horns, producing a fiercely competitive encounter that stretched to the edge of nerves. With 120 minutes of regular play plus added time yielding no goals, the outcome hung in the balance, setting the stage for the dramatic shootout that would ensue.

As the shootout unfolded, each kick held the promise of glory or heartbreak, with the tension escalating with every passing moment. Selma Bacha initiated proceedings for France, but her faltering shot set the tone for Australia's advantage. Caitlin Foord seized the opportunity and netted with finesse, bestowing the Matildas an early lead.

Despite moments of uncertainty, both sides displayed remarkable composure under immense pressure. Cortnee Vine's poise shone through as she confidently stepped up to the spot, sealing Australia's victory with her precise conversion. The final scoreline of 7-6 in favor of Australia was etched in history, securing their berth in the coveted semifinals for the first time ever.



A marathon shootout with 20 penalties, making it the longest in World Cup history! _



WATCH __



Australia __ win 7-6 win on penalties __#FIFAWWC #BeyondGreatness #StreamingLiveOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/OUo1FHbQNQ — FanCode (@FanCode) August 12, 2023

Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold emerged as a pivotal figure, showcasing her prowess by making crucial saves during the shootout, proving instrumental in the team's triumph. Her heroic efforts were punctuated by a missed penalty of her own that could have sealed the deal, highlighting the rollercoaster of emotions that defined this extraordinary clash.

The quarterfinal encounter etched its name alongside other memorable penalty shootouts in Women’s World Cup history, transcending the boundaries of the sport. The determination and perseverance displayed by both Australia and France encapsulated the essence of elite competition, captivating fans worldwide.

In the aftermath of this monumental clash, the FIFA Women's World Cup landscape shifted, with Australia's triumph not only propelling them into the semifinals but also breaking a longstanding tournament host curse. As the Matildas bask in their hard-fought victory, the world eagerly awaits the unfolding drama that the remaining matches promise to deliver.

In the heart of Brisbane, the echoes of cheers and sighs of relief reverberate, bearing testament to a clash that will forever be etched in the memories of football enthusiasts. Australia's journey continues, fueled by the fervour ignited on that historic night, while France departs with heads held high, having contributed to a contest that will be remembered as a quintessential chapter in the rich tapestry of Women's World Cup lore.