Seelampur building collapse

Four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur; 2 killed, many feared trapped

A police team alongwith senior officers reached the spot. The NDRF, DDMA and Fire personnel followed for the rescue operation. A case has been registered in the matter. An investigation has also been initiated.

At least two people were killed and three others injured when a four-storey building collapsed in Seelampur area of the national capital. On Monday night at 10.32 pm, a PCR received a call at Seelampur Police Station that a house had collapsed in which people were trapped. Several people are still feared trapped inside the rubbles of the building.

Live TV

A police team along with senior officers reached the spot. The NDRF, DDMA and Fire personnel followed for the rescue operation. A case has been registered in the matter. An investigation has also been initiated.

Two of the injured people--Arman (33), Sahajan Begam (33)-- have been admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden. The third injured person, Samshudin, was discharged after first aid from JPC Hospital.

The dead has been identified as Moni (21) and Mohammed Yaseen (65).

