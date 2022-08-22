Battle Infinity to be Listed on Crypto Platform PancakeSwap

Battle Infinity - Metaverse focused fantasy sports gaming platform on Wednesday announced its listing on PancakeSwap, a new and larger crypto platform. IBAT was launched in the presale without any promotion, yet people liked it a lot due to the utility-based crypto-currency. Now this crypto platform is going to be listed on PancakeSwap, for which a launch event of Battle Infinity was held in Delhi on Wednesday. The event saw the presence of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suresh Joshi, Founder, Battle Infinity, said that Battle Infinity will be one of the most spectacular Metaverse tokens, in which everything on the gaming platform will be integrated with the Metaverse and Blockchain technology. "Through this we want to revolutionize the traditional gaming industry. Players playing this game can use IBAT tokens to play the game as well as buy and sell tokens, advertise, monetize and trade in tokens."

Gamers and sports fans are also curious to see how the project develops as it aims to host a decentralized NFT-based fantasy sports league in the metaverse where players can draft and compete with their teams – including cricket teams amongst others – and earn free crypto by winning matches and advancing up the rankings of its IBAT Premier League.

On this occasion Ms. Urvashi Rautela said that this platform will provide an exciting experience to its users. Irfan Pathan said on this occasion that this platform was designed keeping in mind the needs of the future.