Epic Games: Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 to now arrive on June 11

New Delhi: Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date has been delayed by a week but it is coming with a new season now on June 11.

Initially Chapter 2, Season 3 was extended from May 30 to June 2 in an attempt to ensure that everything is in order right before the new season's launch.

"In an effort to get everything ready for Chapter 2 - Season 3, we’re extending Season 2 by one week. The new launch day of Season 3 will be Thursday, June 11. Also make sure to check out a one-time-only live event called The Device, now scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 2 PM ET (please show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot, space is limited!)," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The game maker reminded that before the new Season, gamers should complete Battle Pass Challenges and lock in appearance choices for Brutus, TNTina, Meowscles, Skye, Midas, and Maya. There’s still time to complete the recently-added Location Domination and Storm The Agency Challenges.

Epic Games has also announced an event called The Device, which is scheduled for June 6. The event was originally planned to take place on June 1. Epic has not specified reasons for the delays, but it could be due to unexpected development setbacks due to corobavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Epic creative director Donald Mustard noted in a tweet that the studio has more than 1,000 people working from home on Fortnite.

So proud and humbled by the talent and dedication of the 1000+ people working, from their homes, to make Fortnite awesome everyday. Can’t wait for you to see what’s coming... https://t.co/REfAWZz43a — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) May 28, 2020

Epic Games has recently announced its partnership with OnePlus, saying that free-to-play battle royale game is getting support for 90 frames per second on the OnePlus 8 series. With IANS Inputs