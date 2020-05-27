Minecraft Dungeons is out for game lovers; get it on Windows, Xbox, PS4

New Delhi: Minecraft has got a new title called "Minecraft Dungeons" in the franchise. Minecraft Dungeons is available for Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo.

Here is the Youtube trailer that the company has released

Minecraft Dungeons however is adventurous and is all about exploring dungeons. Players here are on short missions. It can be played alone or with four people at a time.

Minecraft is a construction game in which players can build nearly anything imaginable, block by block, in a digital, Lego-like world. The game spread like wildfire since its full release in 2011 by developer Mojang. It was bought by Microsoft in 2014.

When Microsoft acquired Mojang, the game had sold more than 50 million copies across PC, Xbox 360, PS3, and other platforms.

The game has seen a huge increase in use since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In May 2020, Minecraft has topped 200 million sales, with 126 million people playing the game monthly.

Over the last month, the game has seen an increase of 25 per cent in new players, with a 40 per cent rise in multiplayer sessions specifically.

The sandbox game hit the 100 million mark in 2016.

With Agency Inputs