Sony

Sony to reveal first few PlayStation 5 games on June 3

Sony hasn't revealed much about their next-generation console that is still slated for a holiday 2020 release.

Sony to reveal first few PlayStation 5 games on June 3

San Francisco: Sony is reportedly planning to unveil its first set of PlayStation 5 (PS5) games on June 3.

While the June 3 reveal may provide the best look yet at the PS5, the company would not give away every detail about its next-gen system, and could withhold price and release timing for another date, reports VentureBeat.

Sony hasn't revealed much about their next-generation console that is still slated for a holiday 2020 release.

However, the company has confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic will not cause a delay with the system launch window.

Sony earlier revealed few specifications and hardware details of its next-generation home console, the PlayStation 5.

The PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.

It will also have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD.

It will also feature 4K Blu-ray drive and will still support discs, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD.

PS5 will also allow games to offer a much deeper sense of immersion through 3D audio.

