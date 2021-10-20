Attention Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad residents! NH-9 to remain closed for over 20 days, check details

New Delhi: The Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday (October 19, 2021) informed that the National Highway 9 (NH 9) will remain closed for over 20 days starting Wednesday. The highway will remain closed between October 20 and November 10 due to the Ganga water pipeline repair works, the police said.

The repair work would be carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) between the Tigri cut underpass and Rahul Vihar underpass.

In view of this, the Ghaziabad Police has also issued a traffic advisory.

ALSO READ | Water supply in 19 UP districts likely to be affected till November 5

Live TV