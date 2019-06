A girl was allegedly harassed at the Huda City Centre metro station in Gurugram, Haryana. The incident took place on June 14 following which the girl shared the incident on social media. She also complained to the police through social media.

A case was registered in the Metro Police Station. The incident took place at around 9.30 pm. The accused has been absconding ever since the incident.

The police are trying to nab the accused with help from the help of CCTV footage.