Amit Shah

Amit Shah to address 30,000 booth level workers in Goa

Amit Shah will address the Trishul Sammelan. His visit will make a huge impact ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Amit Shah to address 30,000 booth level workers in Goa

Panaji: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah is scheduled to address 30,000 booth level workers here on February 9 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said Goa BJP, Chief Vinay Tendulkar.

Tendulkar told ANI in a telephonic conversation that around 30,000 workers from 1642 booths will attend Shah's rally. Shah will also address 18,000 party workers at a rally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Saturday, said state BJP President Ajay Bhatt.

"Amit Shah will address the Trishul Sammelan. His visit will make a huge impact ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He will motivate the party workers to work hard for the elections and make sure that BJP wins all the seats in the state," Bhatt said. Last week, Shah did a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Una and Odisha and hit out at the Congress saying that the party's only OROP is "only Rahul only Priyanka". 

 

Amit Shah, Amit Shah rally, Goa BJP
