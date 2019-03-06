हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF

BSF apprehends Pakistani intruder at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch border

The Border Security Force (BSF) could not confirm the identity of the intruder but said he was a 50-year-old male. 

File photo

Gandhinagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday caught an intruder coming from Pakistan at Gujarat`s Rann of Kutch border, an official said.

"The intruder was apprehended by BSF personnel early on Wednesday in the alignment of boundary pillar 1,050 in the Rann of Kutch. He was coming from Pakistan side," a BSF spokesperson said. 

The official said the intruder surrendered immediately on the BSF challenge. 

"We could not recover anything suspicious from his possession."

