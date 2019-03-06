BSF apprehends Pakistani intruder at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch border

Gandhinagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday caught an intruder coming from Pakistan at Gujarat`s Rann of Kutch border, an official said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) could not confirm the identity of the intruder but said he was a 50-year-old male.

"The intruder was apprehended by BSF personnel early on Wednesday in the alignment of boundary pillar 1,050 in the Rann of Kutch. He was coming from Pakistan side," a BSF spokesperson said.

The official said the intruder surrendered immediately on the BSF challenge.

"We could not recover anything suspicious from his possession."