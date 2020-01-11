Coast Guard evacuates Myanmar national off Porbandar coast in Gujarat

Porbandar: The Indian Coast Guard carried out the medical evacuation of a Myanmar national off the Porbandar Coast at high seas from a civil vessel `MV Fortune Wing`. The evacuation was carried out on the intervening night of January 10 and January 11, according to news agency ANI.

The patient was later sent to Rajkot by road for treatment.

In December 2019, the Coast Guard rescued six fishermen stranded on a flooded fishing boat 'Vismita' off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat.

The Coast Guard team swung into action after its Operations Centre received a distress call at around 1910 hours on December 21 from fishing boat 'Vismita' with 6 fishermen onboard.

The boat was flooding and its engines had stopped working approximately 24 Nautical Miles from Porbandar. An Indian Coast Guard ship C-445, which was on routine patrolling duty, was immediately diverted to render assistance to the distressed boat.

The technical team from C-445 boarded the fishing boat with damage control equipment and stopped the flooding by plugging the crack in boat hull and de-flooding was carried out.