Gujarat local body polls: Voting for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats to be held on Feb 28

Ahmedabad: The election to various for elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat will take place on Sunday (February 28, 2021) and the results will be declared on March 2.

The BJP is on a high after winning all six civic corporation polls held in Gujarat recently, though the Congress believes the fuel price hike and public disenchantment can turn the tide.

On the last day of campaigning, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil led a road show in Navsari, while Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, took part in a motorcycle rally in Amreli, while Aam Aadmi Party head and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought votes during a road show in Surat, rpeorted PTI.

For the first time, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded candidates in minority-dominated seats in Godhra, Modasa and Bharuch municipalities.

The Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said over 44,000 policemen along with 54,000 homeguards will be deployed on February 28 to ensure incident-free voting.