हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Surat

Surat-based sweet shop sells 'gold ghari' at Rs 9,000 per kg ahead of festival

Ahead of festivals, a Surat-based sweet shop in Gujarat has launched a gold sweet named 'Gold Ghari'.

Surat-based sweet shop sells &#039;gold ghari&#039; at Rs 9,000 per kg ahead of festival

Surat: Ahead of festivals, a Surat-based sweet shop in Gujarat has launched a gold sweet named 'Gold Ghari'.

Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after ‘Sharad Poornima’, the sweet shop has launched 'Gold Ghari'--a different version of ghari.

It may be noted that ‘ghari’ is a popular sweet dish from Surat. 

The shop owner Rohan said, "It is available at Rs 9,000 per kg. The normal ‘ghari’ is available at Rs 660-820 per kg."

 

 

"We have launched 'gold ghari' this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch. Demand is a little below expectation as market is sluggish. We hope it will get good response in the coming days," the owner said.

Live TV

Tags:
Suratsweet shopspecial sweet dishgold ghariChandi Padvo
Next
Story

Rashtriya Ekta Divas: PM Narendra Modi says India can never forget those who did politics on Pulwama attack
  • 81,37,119Confirmed
  • 1,21,641Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M6S

World needs to unite against Terrorism: PM Modi