Surat-based sweet shop sells 'gold ghari' at Rs 9,000 per kg ahead of festival

Surat: Ahead of festivals, a Surat-based sweet shop in Gujarat has launched a gold sweet named 'Gold Ghari'.

Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after ‘Sharad Poornima’, the sweet shop has launched 'Gold Ghari'--a different version of ghari.

It may be noted that ‘ghari’ is a popular sweet dish from Surat.

The shop owner Rohan said, "It is available at Rs 9,000 per kg. The normal ‘ghari’ is available at Rs 660-820 per kg."

"We have launched 'gold ghari' this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch. Demand is a little below expectation as market is sluggish. We hope it will get good response in the coming days," the owner said.

