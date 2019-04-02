हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian National Lok Dal

Former INLD leader shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gurugram

A former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader was shot by unidentified assailants at his own hotel in Gurugram on Monday.

Former INLD leader shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gurugram

Jhajjar: A former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader was shot by unidentified assailants at his own hotel in Gurugram on Monday.

Satish Deshwal, the former District President of INLD, was shot in broad daylight by two armed men at his hotel counter on Gurugram Road. The assailants fled from the spot immediately after committing the crime.

The body has been sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway.

With ANI inputs

Tags:
Indian National Lok DalSatish Deshwalshot dead
Next
Story

One more arrested in mob attack on family in Gurugram

Must Watch

PT25M42S

India Ka DNA 2019: India has rediscovered its DNA under Narendra Modi, says Dr. Harsh Vardhan