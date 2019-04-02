Former INLD leader shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gurugram

Jhajjar: A former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader was shot by unidentified assailants at his own hotel in Gurugram on Monday.

Satish Deshwal, the former District President of INLD, was shot in broad daylight by two armed men at his hotel counter on Gurugram Road. The assailants fled from the spot immediately after committing the crime.

The body has been sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway.

