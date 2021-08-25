हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurgaon

Gurgaon: 2 arrested for killing four people including daughter-in-law, three tenants

The Gurugram Police had accused Rao Rai Singh, 58, in custody after he surrendered while his wife Sangeeta was arrested later for killing four people.

Gurgaon: 2 arrested for killing four people including daughter-in-law, three tenants
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Gurgaon Police arrested a 58-year-old man and his wife for allegedly killing their daughter-in-law suspecting that she was having an affair with their tenant. The tenant and his family too were hacked to death. The Police had accused Rao Rai Singh in custody after he surrendered while his wife Sangeeta was arrested on Wednesday.

Acp Rajeev Kumar told reporters: "Every aspect related to the murder is being investigated. The role of the son is being probed. Rao Rai Singh's son Anand had gone to Khatushyam. All evidence is being gathered."

Singh allegedly attacked his daughter-in-law Sunita, tenant Krishan Kumar and Kumar's wife and two kids with a sharp-edged weapon. The tenant's second child, a three-year-old girl was found injured at the spot and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident took place early Tuesday morning in Gurgaon near Rajendra Park police station area, the former Army man surrendered himself after committing the crime, police told PTI.

"Four dead bodies were recovered from the upper portion of the house. Prima facie, it appears that they were killed using a sharp weapon. The accused has been rounded up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Gurgaon) Deepak Saharan said.

According to police, Singh suspected that his daughter-in-law was having an affair with the tenant, however, the DCP said the motive of the crime is not yet clear. 

Police have been deployed in large numbers, while senior officials and forensic experts visited the crime scene.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the case is being further investigated.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GurgaonGurgaon police
Next
Story

Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram begins Sputnik V vaccine trial run for general public

Must Watch

PT16M51S

AMU: Vice Chancellor condoles the death of Kalyan Singh, 'hate' posters put up in the campus in protest