Gurgaon: 2 arrested for killing four people including daughter-in-law, three tenants

New Delhi: The Gurgaon Police arrested a 58-year-old man and his wife for allegedly killing their daughter-in-law suspecting that she was having an affair with their tenant. The tenant and his family too were hacked to death. The Police had accused Rao Rai Singh in custody after he surrendered while his wife Sangeeta was arrested on Wednesday.

Acp Rajeev Kumar told reporters: "Every aspect related to the murder is being investigated. The role of the son is being probed. Rao Rai Singh's son Anand had gone to Khatushyam. All evidence is being gathered."

Singh allegedly attacked his daughter-in-law Sunita, tenant Krishan Kumar and Kumar's wife and two kids with a sharp-edged weapon. The tenant's second child, a three-year-old girl was found injured at the spot and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident took place early Tuesday morning in Gurgaon near Rajendra Park police station area, the former Army man surrendered himself after committing the crime, police told PTI.

"Four dead bodies were recovered from the upper portion of the house. Prima facie, it appears that they were killed using a sharp weapon. The accused has been rounded up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Gurgaon) Deepak Saharan said.

According to police, Singh suspected that his daughter-in-law was having an affair with the tenant, however, the DCP said the motive of the crime is not yet clear.

Police have been deployed in large numbers, while senior officials and forensic experts visited the crime scene.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the case is being further investigated.