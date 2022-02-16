हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gurugram

Gurugram: Four die after being hit by Shatabdi Express while taking a selfie

The four youths, aged 18 to 21 years, started taking selfies on the track when the train was approaching. Even when the train came quite near, the youths did not move as they wanted the train in the picture and were run over.

Gurugram: Four die after being hit by Shatabdi Express while taking a selfie
Representational Image (Credits: Twitter)

Gurugram: Four youths died after being hit by a train while taking a selfie near an under-construction railway overbridge (ORB) in Gurugram on the outskirts of Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the accident occurred at around 5 PM when an Ajmer-bound Jan Shatabdi Express from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla was moving from Gurgaon railway station towards Basai railway station.

The four youths, aged 18 to 21 years, started taking selfies on the track when the train was approaching. Even when the train came quite near, the youths did not move as they wanted the train in the picture and were run over.

All the four died on the spot. As soon as information was received from the train driver, a team from the GRP police station reached the spot, officials said.

The victims were identified as Sameer (19), Mohammad Anas (20), Yusuf alias Bhola (21) and Yuvraj Gogia (18), residents of the Devilal colony.

Police said one of them was a class 9 student while another was working at a mobile shop.

The father of one of the deceased is a vegetable seller.

It is to be noted that such instances are not considered as 'rail accidents' by the Railways and the victims are termed as 'trespassers'.

