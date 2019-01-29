Minor raped in Gurugram, 24-year-old man arrested

Gurugram: Gurugram police arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of raping a minor girl. The incident came to light after the girl, studying in Class 10, refused to go school on Monday as she was terrified.

"When the victim`s mother asked the reason, she revealed her ordeal. As per her statement, the victim went to school on January 24 and the accused forcibly abducted her in a car outside the school gate around 7.50 a.m. She was taken to an isolated place and raped thrice," said Kanta Devi, the SHO of Maneser police station.

"The accused was involved in liquor business. He threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed what happened to her. The victim was very scared," she said. "Since the matter is very sensitive, we raided the home of the accused and arrested him. We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms rape," the SHO said.