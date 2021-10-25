Water supply in Gurugram to be hit on October 27 and 28, details here

New Delhi: Some areas of Gurugram could face water shortage as supply will reportedly be affected from October 27 to October 28.

Citing Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), The Indian Express reported that master water supply from Water Treatment Plant, Chandu Budhera, towards Boosting Station Sector 51 will be closed following which water supply will be hit in some areas.

The notice which was issued on October 22 said that the work involves shifting a pipeline due to a construction project in Basai village, and will be carried out by Infra 1 Division of the GMDA. It will lead to a 36-hour shutdown from 12 am on October 27 to 12 am on October 28, IE reported.

“During the shutdown period water supply to Village Chandu, Village Budhera, Village Dhankot, Sector- 37-C & 37-D, Village Gadoli, Air Force Station, Central Park, Sector- 51 Boosting Station, Sectors 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, DLF- Phase- V and DLF Phase- I (D) will remain suspended,” the public notice by GMDA read.

The GDMA has recommended people use water judiciously on October 26, 27 and 28.

