Congress

Congress likely to appoint Selja Kumari as Haryana unit chief

Four new state executive presidents are also likely to be appointed, added sources.

Congress likely to appoint Selja Kumari as Haryana unit chief

Congress may appoint former Union minister Selja Kumari as new Haryana Pradesh Congress President. An announcement on the same is likely to be made at a press conference on Wednesday evening. 

Four new state executive presidents are also likely to be appointed, sources told Zee News.

Congress Haryana in-charge of Ghulam Nabi Azad and General Secretary KC Venugopal will address a press conference in the national capital on Wednesday. 

Selja Kumari, a Rajya Sabha MP, was the cabinet minister at the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the UPA government. 

The changes internal folds of the party comes ahead of Assembly polls, scheduled to go to held in October 2019. Congress failed to win a single seat in Haryana during the 2019 general elections. 

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday met his loyalists from the party in the national capital to chalk out his future course of action ahead of state Assembly polls. 

The Congress leaders met to discuss the report submitted by a 33-member committee formed by Hooda to give him advice about his future political decisions.

CongressHaryana CongressHaryana Assembly election 2019Selja Kumari
