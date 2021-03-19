Haryana passes Bill to recover damages to property during farmer protests

Chandigarh: The state Legislative Assembly passed the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property during Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021 on Thursday (March 18).

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state passed by voice vote a bill to recover damages caused amid the protests, during the budget session of the state assembly.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the 2.5 crore people of Haryana have every right over the land and it is the responsibility of the State Government to protect it.

"This law should have been made long ago. It is the responsibility of the State Government to protect the property of the state, whether it is private or government. No one benefits from the loss of property, in fact, the loss of property leads to economic loss," Khattar told reporters here after the end of the Vidhan Sabha budget session.

"In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak and protest peacefully, but no one has the right to damage property," he added.

The Chief Minister said that this bill will determine the responsibility of those who damage property as well as ensure compensation to the victim. In response to a question, CM Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that this bill has nothing to do with the agitating farmers presently. He said that it is necessary to instil fear in the minds of those who damage property and this is our constitutional legal system.

Congress MLARaghuvir Singh Kadian expressed his views on the bill. He also raised questions about the very need for the bill and the intentions of the government. He said that "It is something similar to the three central farm laws and it has been brought in such a situation that it raises suspicion. The word instigator used in the bill strengthens our view that it is a vindictive piece of legislation in the offing. Withhold this bill and refer it to a select committee."

