4 Yoga Asanas To Manage Migraine; Triggers, Food To Avoid - Check Expert's Tips

Migraine can be a frustrating condition, especially as it has no particular cure. The headache can be debilitating even though the intensity can vary from person to person, depending on an individual or age or other factors. "Anyone who has experienced a migraine understands how frustrating the condition can be. While some people's migraines are brought on by specific causes, other times they might strike suddenly. Certain people may experience sensory warnings such as flashes of light, blind spots, tingling in the limbs, nausea, vomiting, and heightened sensitivity to light and sound. Chills, sweating, temperature swings, a stomachache, and diarrhoea are further symptoms," shares Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions. Yoga can be effective in managing migraine. Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, let's check out yoga can help in combating these deadly headaches.

Triggers For Migraine

It is very important to find out the triggers for migraine. As Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says, "Find out if you are allergic to anything since strong fragrances like perfume, certain odours, or smoke-filled spaces might cause migraines. Loud sounds, abrupt temperature changes, and flickering or bright lights all have an impact on a lot of individuals. Hormonal factors including menstrual cycle changes, birth control medications, or menopause can provoke migraines in women."

Food To Avoid In Migraine

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says that people who have migraine should avoid missing meals, smoking, and drinking alcohol; they must focus on staying hydrated. You should cut out some items from your diet if you suffer from headaches. These foods include chocolate, almonds, peanut butter, avocado, bananas, citrus fruits, onions, dairy products, and anything that have been fermented or pickled.

Yoga Therapy To Treat Migraine

While it is useful to be aware of the things you should avoid, migraines, unfortunately, do not always result from triggers, and vice versa. "Therefore, it is helpful to be aware of a few tips and strategies that might provide prompt relief during a migraine. There are several extremely straightforward and efficient migraine management techniques in yoga. Practice holding each pose for 30 seconds," says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar lists the following asanas to combat migraine:

1. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Formation of the posture:

• Kneel on the mat and sit on your heels

• Inhale and raise your arms

• Exhale

• Bend your upper body forward

• Place forehead on the floor

• Your pelvis should rest on the heels

2. Padahasthasana

Formation of the posture:



• Begin by standing in Samasthithi

• Exhale and bend and touch your nose to your knees

• Place your palms or fingertips down

• As a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.

• Straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs.

3. Padmasana

Formation of the posture

• Sit with your right foot over your left thigh

• Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh

• Drop your knees to the floor

• Hold the asana for a while

• Repeat with the other leg

4. Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend

Formation of the posture:

• Begin with Dandasana

• Make sure your knees are slightly bent with your legs extended in front of you.

• Extend your arms overhead and keep your spine straight.

• Exhale to expel air from your stomach.

• As you exhale, bend your hips forward and place your upper body over your lower body.

• Lower your arm and grab your big toe with your fingers.

Yoga Aids In Being Stress-Free

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar points out that yoga can assist you in maintaining a stress-free state, which is crucial for the treatment of migraines. "A migraine episode can also be triggered by any kind of stress, including mental and emotional strain. Your sleep is controlled via regular yoga practice, allowing the body and the mind to recover and be renewed each day," he adds.