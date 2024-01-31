The first month of the new year is over and many of you might be already struggling with your New Year resolution to stay fit and healthy. While most of us like the concept of new beginnings and breaking old patterns, most of our New Year resolutions are unrealistic and don’t last long. Chetan Savaliya, Director of Satvam Nutrition, shares five health practices that are sustainable, doable, and practical enough for you to stick to them all year long.

Top 5 Lifestyle Tips for a Healthier 2024

Making resolutions is easy; it’s the actual doing that’s difficult. "Maintaining your physical health requires patience, time, and dedication. Similarly, improving your mental wellness is also not a goal to be achieved overnight. Let’s look at slow but impactful healthy lifestyle habits to maintain holistic well-being throughout the year," says Chetan Savaliya. He lists the following five tips:

1. Eat A Healthier Diet

One of the simplest and most effective ways to improve overall health and wellness is to eat more home-cooked meals. It reduces the risk of being overweight and prevents several health conditions, says Savaliya. "Secondly, eat more whole foods. This includes whole fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, and grains that contain a plethora of vital nutrients for your body’s optimal functioning. Supplementing is a great way to make up for essential nutritional deficiencies like Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, Omega-3, and others," he adds.

Another important aspect is cutting back on sugary beverages and drinking more water. Artificially sweetened beverages are linked to health hazards like obesity, insulin resistance, heart disease, and fatty liver. Drinking 3 to 4 litres of water every day is how you can keep your bodily functions intact, advises Savaliya.

2. Move More, Sit Less

Did you know that sitting is considered the new smoking? Sitting for a longer period could be as harmful to your health as regular smoking. "Whether it is due to your desk job or out of habit, leading a sedentary life is harmful. Resolving to sit less and move more throughout the day would be an attainable and effective way to improve overall health. Secondly, include regular exercise in your daily routine this new year. Engage in different types of physical exercises 5 days a week for at least 30 minutes a day. This could be a great way to kickstart your journey to better physical and mental well-being," says Savaliya.

3. Quality Sleep For The Win

Sleep is an essential aspect of overall wellness, a lack of which could lead to several physical, psychological, and neurological adversities. Under the overpowering influence of modern-day hectic life, it becomes difficult to manage adequate quality sleep every day. "You can reduce screen time before bed, cut back on caffeine, and go to bed at a regular and reasonable time to improve the quality and quantity of sleep. Cracking the code of maintaining a healthy sleep routine could be one of the biggest well-being achievements for you this year," says Savaliya.

4. Spend More Time Amid Nature

Nature is the biggest healer, and there is no denying that. "Spending more time outdoors amidst nature can improve overall health, elevate mood, relieve stress, and help lower blood pressure. Incorporating nature into your daily routine can be miraculously helpful and show visible benefits," Savaliya informs. He adds, "Take a walk around during lunch break, explore the local neighbourhood while soaking in the setting sun, go to a nearby beach or mountain, journal and listen to nature’s music in a local park! This particular New Year healthy life resolution is such that can be beneficial to anyone, living anywhere."

5. More Dedicated ‘Me Time’ And Self-Care

It is important to understand that self-care is not selfish. "It is a very crucial aspect for overall health and well-being. Your self-care and ‘me time’ could be anything from yoga, bubble bath, dancing to walking, sleeping or cooking. It could also be your favourite hobby or pastime activity. Add regular health check-ups to your list of self-care this year. Remember, prevention is always better than cure. Get yourself checked for conditions like thyroid, vitamin deficiencies, dental health, heart health, reproductive health, and others for timely diagnosis," Savaliya.