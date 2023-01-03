5 Winter seasonal fruits in India and their benefits

Winter fruits: Winter fruits are abundant in vitamin C, an antioxidant that is crucial in cold weather to preserve body heat and strengthen your immune system. Fruits that are in season are not only healthier to eat, but fresh fruits also have better flavour. Here are winter fruits that should be a part of your daily diet in winter:

1. Orange

Oranges are often consumed because of their inherent sweetness. They are a particular variety of nutrient-dense, low-calorie citrus fruit. The fruit not only contains a lot of Vitamin C, which is essential in the winter, but it also lowers the risk of developing cancer. Oranges support healthy, clear skin and can help decrease the likelihood of colds and flu.

2. Guava

Guava is a powerful immunity booster that can aid in diabetes and cancer prevention. It relieves constipation and strengthens the heart. Guava helps to improve eyesight and functions as a stress reliever.

3. Apple

During winter, apples are likely to be present in the majority of Indian homes. Apples contain antioxidants that boost brain function and lower the chance of Alzheimer's disease. This winter fruit also lowers the incidence of diabetes and thrombotic stroke.

4. Dates

It is a very healthy fruit that significantly enhances brain functions. Dates lower the risk of contracting bacterial illnesses. It has a high antioxidant content and helps with bowel movements and mixed with warm milk, dates can be helpful for joint pain as well. Additionally, it stimulates labour.

5. Strawberries

You probably enjoy strawberries this time of year because they are winter fruit and they are also good for your health. Due to their abundance of antioxidants, strawberries are healthy for the skin and can increase immunity to help you avoid common winter infections.

Seasonal fruits help our metabolism, digestion, and general health. When making a smoothie, take care not to over-blend the fruits because this could lead them to lose their dietary fibre, which can aid with digestion.

