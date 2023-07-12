5 Yoga Asanas To Help In Correcting Your Posture

We are all guilty of completely disregarding our posture when absorbed in our smartphones or while working long hours on laptop. Slouching and poor posture pose serious health concerns. And these can be avoided if you improve your poor posture.

There are several factors that might contribute to poor posture. But most of the time, our tendency to hunch over and slouch comes from muscle weakness or tension brought on by the body continuously maintaining the same posture.

While there are obviously changes you can make to your daily routine, such as taking regular breaks from sitting and setting up your work chair for perfect body alignment, some yoga poses may help stretch, strengthen, and balance your muscles.



cre Trending Stories

Yoga Asanas To Fix Your Bad Posture

Here are 5 few yoga poses to fix your posture:

Balasana- Child’s pose

Our bodies will be more inclined to open up when we actually do so by starting with the child's stance, which will bend our shoulders forward and position us in that way. In a childlike position, lean back on your heels, put your arms close to your body, and let your head and shoulders drop to the floor.

Dhanurasana- The Bow

This pose simultaneously raises the entire body. You construct a curve with your legs and trunk, resembling an archer stringing a bow. This improves your energy and posture while toning your back muscles to keep your spine flexible. By distributing your body's weight evenly across your abdomen, you may maintain the health of your digestive system and reduce your belly fat.

Also Read: 7 Most Effective Yoga Asanas To Increase Height After 18

Trikonasana- Triangle Pose

Trikonasana is, as its name implies, shaped like a triangle. Trikonasana strengthens your body's systems and extends your muscles without placing too much strain on your joints. Additionally, it is fantastic for treating neck discomfort, flat feet, and overall body tension.

Navasana- Boat Pose

The boat position strengthens the hip flexors. This stance eliminates laziness and tones every organ while stimulating the nervous, hormonal, digestive, circulatory, and muscular systems. The two primary advantages are profound relaxation and the release of nervous tension.

Setu Bandhasana- Bridge Pose

Your back and abdominal muscles will grow stronger with this easy backbend. It is advantageous for energising the thyroid gland as well. You can manage your energy levels and metabolism by practising this yoga. It supports back strength and widens the chest.

Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Top Exercises For Beginners To Burn Calories

Virabhadrasana B- Warrior Pose

With this yoga pose, leg muscles get stronger and more defined. It also improves stiffness in the calf and thigh muscles and makes the back and abdominal muscles more supple. It supports pelvic alignment and strengthens the core.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified professionals.)