In today's fast-paced world, the rising prevalence of acidity-related issues has prompted individuals to seek holistic approaches for relief. One such solution gaining significant attention is the practice of yoga, which offers a multifaceted approach to combat acidity and its discomforts.

Yoga has been proven to have a positive impact on various aspects of health, including digestion. Acidity, often caused by factors like unhealthy eating habits and stress, can be alleviated through specific yoga asanas (poses). Regular practice of the following yoga asanas can contribute to reducing acidity and promoting better digestion. However, it's important to approach yoga with patience and consistency.

Additionally, maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and managing stress through meditation and breathing exercises can further complement the benefits of these yoga asanas in relieving acidity. Yoga, when practiced mindfully and with proper guidance, can be a valuable tool in maintaining overall well-being, including digestive health.



Incorporating these asanas into your routine can provide relief from acidity and promote a healthy digestive system.

7 Yoga Asanas To Relieve Acidity And Promote Healthy Digestion

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

This asana involves sitting on your heels with your spine straight. It aids in digestion by increasing blood flow to the abdominal area and reducing excess stomach acid.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose)

Twisting poses like this one stimulate the digestive organs and help to release trapped gases, reducing bloating and acidity.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

By opening up the chest and stretching the abdominal muscles, Ustrasana helps in improving digestion and relieving acidity.

Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

This asana involves lying on your back and bringing your knees towards your chest. It aids in expelling excess gas from the digestive system, reducing discomfort.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

This pose massages the digestive organs and increases blood circulation in the abdominal area, thus enhancing digestion and easing acidity.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana helps stimulate the digestive fire and improves the efficiency of the digestive system, thereby preventing acidity.

Savasana (Corpse Pose)

Stress is a significant contributor to acidity. Savasana, a relaxation pose, calms the mind and reduces stress, indirectly helping in managing acidity.