Angry because of mosquitoes? Want to get rid of them? Follow these low-cost steps

New Delhi: A 0.125 to 0.75 inches mosquito can ruin your whole night and you might end up waking up late for your morning work from home shift. The COVID-19 has already restricted everyone to their homes and amid such scenario, you can only look for the ways to get rid of mosquitoes.

A mosquito which has an average life span of 2 weeks to 6 months needs water to breed and population-control of mosquitoes usually involves removal standing water sources. There are also people who spray insecticide to kill adult mosquitoes.

However, the National Geographic says that the global efforts to stop the spread of mosquitoes are having little effect and that many scientists think that global warming will likely increase their number and range.

But, you can still follow the below mentioned low-cost steps and try to get rid of the carriers or vectors, that are known for some of humanity’s most deadly illnesses:

1. Garlic: Garlic is known for keeping mosquitoes away, which mainly happens due to its smell. You can try grinding some garlic pods, which is one of the small bulblets that can be split off of the axis of a larger garlic bulb, and boil them in water. You can then spray it at the area where you see mosquitoes.

2. Indian lilac (neem): You can also use neem to get rid of mosquitoes. You will have to first mix neem oil and coconut oil in equal proportion and then apply on your body parts. Neem leaves are known for leaving a smell on the skin that keeps mosquitoes away.

3. Kapur: Kapur is reportedly known to keep mosquitoes away as whenever you will burn it along with bay leaves, the smell and the smoke won't let mosquitoes come closer to you.

As per reports, there are more than 3,000 species of mosquitoes but the members of three bears primary responsibility for the spread of human diseases and out of those three, the Anopheles mosquitoes are the only species known to carry malaria.

Recently, India's Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had also said that malaria or dengue can coexist with other infections and thus confirmation of these infections does not rule out the possibility of the patient not suffering from COVID-19.

Similarly, a high index of suspicion of malaria and dengue must be there when a fever case is diagnosed as COVID-19, particularly during the rainy and post rainy season in areas endemic for these diseases.