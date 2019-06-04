close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Opioids

Anti-depressants raise hip fracture risk in elderly: Study

Australians are among the highest users of anti-depressants in the world, with approximately 10 per cent of the adult population taking them each day.

Anti-depressants raise hip fracture risk in elderly: Study
Representational Image

Sydney: Elderly people who take anti-depressants or opioids are more than twice as likely to suffer a fractured hip after a fall, a new study has found.

The study, published in Australian Prescriber journal, revealed that the risk of fracturing a hip was significantly higher among those who were taking multiple psychotropic medicines mood and conscious-altering medications that are used to treat conditions ranging from depression to dementia, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Anti-depressants, opioids, anti-epileptic medicines, benzodiazepines (which are used to treat anxiety) and antipsychotics (which are used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder) all increase the risk of hip fractures," lead author Libby Roughead from the University of South Australia (UniSA) said.

"Combining them increases the risk even further, up to five times in the case of starting anti-depressants and anxiety medicines together."

This equates to one extra hip fracture for every 17 patients aged 80 years and older who are treated for a year.

This risk of falling can be lowered by reducing medicine use, exercising more and using other interventions such as occupational therapy and podiatry, the researchers said.

Australians are among the highest users of anti-depressants in the world, with approximately 10 per cent of the adult population taking them each day.

Tags:
Opioidship fracturesAnti-depressants
Next
Story

Even 25 cups of coffee a day not bad for heart: Study

Must Watch

PT13M28S

Watch top 5 agendas of the day, 4th June, 2019