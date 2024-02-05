Bengaluru Cyclist Dies: Check Out Dangers Of Over-Exercising - Key Tips

Bengaluru-based Anil Kadsur, fondly known as 'century cyclist', 'cycle yogi' or 'cycle guru', passed away following a cardiac arrest on February 2. On January 31, Kadsur had reportedly shared on social media his accomplishment of 42 months of back-to-back 100 km cycle rides. But later that night, the 45-year-old complained of chest discomfort. He was later admitted to the hospital, where he later passed away on February 2. Kadsur was an inspiration for cycling enthusiasts not only in Bengaluru but beyond. His death came as a shock to his followers and people also were plagued by one question - how did such a fit person suffer a heart attack, that too at a fairly young age?

Dangers Of Over Exercising

Dr Sudhir Kumar, Consultant Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, took to X (previously Twiter) to share his insights. According to Kadsur's previous posts and statements, he had been cycling daily for the past 42 months (that is, over 1200 days in succession) and his mileage was more than 100 km every day. Dr Kumar shared on X, "He was cycling for about seven hours daily to cover a distance of 100 km. As per research, the effect of exercise on mortality is U-shaped: Initially, there is a benefit, but beyond a certain dose of exercise, it has a detrimental effect on health." According to the doctor, this also means that there is an increased mortality risk.

The fact that he kept cycling on a daily basis, and for kilometres, also meant that the body had no time to recover. "Studies have shown that those who exercise daily, without at least one recovery (rest) day in a week have a higher mortality risk," Dr Kumar posted.

Work Out With Caution

Just like being sedentary can be bad for health, exercising too much and without rest can lead to health issues too. Dr Kumar advises exercise enthusiasts to keep the following two points in mind:

1. Keep the exercise dose within a reasonable limit;

2. Take at least one day per week off from vigorous exercise.

Remember, by working out right, you will be able to reap in maximum benefits without exposing your body to excessive wear and tear.