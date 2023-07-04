Can PTSD Be Misdiagnosed As Anxiety? Mental Health Expert Answers

Depression and anxiety: The term "post-traumatic stress disorder," as it is currently known, was originally almost exclusively used to describe the signs and symptoms of veteran troops who had participated in battle during a time of war. But in these cases, the illness was known as "shell shock." We now know thanks to current research that PTSD may result from other types of trauma as well.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr Sarmishtha Chakrabarti, Consultant Psychiatrist, Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata shares why PTSD can be misdiagnosed as anxiety and can hamper your daily life and family.

What is PTSD?

cre Trending Stories

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a disorder precipitated by an experience of intense fear or horror while exposed to a traumatic event. The illness is distinguished by intrusive, recurrent thoughts or visions of the traumatic incident, avoidance of anything connected to the event, a state of hyperarousal, and a decrease in emotional response. These symptoms are usually present for at least one month and the disorder is usually long-term.

Dr Sarmishtha says, "Trauma can involve physical injuries from accidents or seeing accidents, as well as intense mental and emotional stresses including violent assault, rape, child sexual abuse, and domestic violence, as well as covid survivors, natural disasters like tsunami and earthquake survivors."

PTSD Symptoms

The symptoms of PTSD are:

• Repeated flashbacks of the event happening again and again

• Nightmares leading to insomnia

• Increased arousal or startle reaction

• Emotional numbing

• Anger or irritability

• Loneliness, problems in relationships

• Panic attacks, depression, guilt, hopelessness, unworthiness, and sadness. Ptsd can begin right away after a traumatic experience or months or even years later.

The symptoms of PTSD are like those of anxiety disorders however if it is persistent and chronic it is called a CPTSD ( complex PTSD). CPTSD is characterized by prolonged exposure to trauma, such as ongoing childhood abuse or neglect, domestic violence or captivity.

Symptoms of CPTSD can include difficulties with emotional regulation, interpersonal problems, negative self-concept and dissociation.

Difference between PTSD and Anxiety

PTSD is no longer considered an anxiety-related disorder in DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), Fifth edition and instead it is associated with trauma or stress-related disorders. PTSD symptoms are classified into intrusive experiences, avoidance, mood and arousal symptoms.

Even after this classification, there are a lot of similarities in the methods of diagnosis, treatment and comorbidities with anxiety disorders.

What mental health conditions can PTSD be confused with?

Post-traumatic stress disorder can be misdiagnosed as anxiety, as there is a significant overlap in symptoms between the two conditions. Both anxiety disorders and PTSD can cause symptoms such as excessive worrying, difficulty in sleeping, irritability and avoidance of certain circumstances.

However, some key differences between anxiety disorders and PTSD can help clinicians distinguish between the two. For example, PTSD is typically associated with a history of exposure to a traumatic event, while anxiety disorders may arise without a specific trigger, additionally, individuals with PTSD may experience flashbacks or nightmares related to the specific event, while individuals with anxiety disorders typically do not.

PTSD Diagnosis

The right diagnostic method for PTSD recommended by experts involves a thorough clinical evaluation by a qualified mental health professional. This evaluation typically involves a comprehensive assessment of an individual's symptoms, medical history and exposure to trauma. The clinician may also use standardized psychological tests to help diagnose PTSD.

It is important for clinicians to accurately diagnose PTSD, as untreated PTSD can lead to significant impairment in an individual's daily functioning and quality of life. Additionally, misdiagnosis can lead to inappropriate treatment that may not effectively address the underlying problem.