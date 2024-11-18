Can Your Diet Help Prevent Stomach Cancer? The Science Behind The Plate

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is a growing concern in India, mainly because its incidence has escalated over the past decade. Ranked as the seventh most common cancer among women and the fifth among men in India, stomach cancer also holds the position as the second leading cause of cancer deaths globally. Dr Bhavna Bansal Senior Consultant and HOD, Histopathology Oncquest Laboratories shares insights on how your diet and stomach cancer risks connected.

Somewhat rates of stomach cancer cases are significantly higher in India than those in many Western nations. This concerning trend has drawn attention to factors influencing stomach cancer risk, particularly dietary habits.

Such incidences are usually seen among individuals over fifty, and the average age of diagnosis is approximately sixty years. The conditions bear a higher prevalence in men primarily because of certain lifestyles, which include high rates of smoking and alcohol ingestion. Research has shown that lifestyle and environmental factors are more significant risks; specific foods and diets, in particular, raise the risk of stomach cancer. In other words, there is no point in finding out the relationship of diet to cancer unless the public is educated on what measures to take to control such a dangerous disease.

There have always been findings that suggest that some dietary components and also food preparation practices are more powerful catalysts to gastric cancer. High intake of processed meat, refined sugar, and incorporation of burnt food while cooking has been linked to the development of stomach cancer. Knowing which foods to cut down on or ban could help significantly reduce their risks. With the proper knowledge, people can choose foods that will help ensure their health for ten or twenty years to come.

Foods to avoid to lower stomach cancer risk are:

Sugar and refined carbohydrates

High-sugar diets and refined carbs, found in sugary drinks, baked goods, and processed snacks, can lead to weight gain and inflammation, fostering an environment that may support cancer growth.

Processed meats

Foods like sausages, bacon, and deli meats contain preservatives and chemicals that increase cancer risk. Frequent consumption is linked to a 20-50% higher likelihood of colorectal and possibly stomach cancer.

Overcooked foods

Frying, grilling, or barbecuing at high temperatures produces carcinogens like HCAs and PAHs. Thereby, reducing charred or overcooked foods can lower stomach cancer risk.

Highly processed dairy

While moderate, high-quality dairy may be protective, excessive intake of mass-produced dairy could contribute to inflammation and cancer risk.

Foods that may protect against stomach cancer are:

In addition to avoiding certain foods, adding protective foods to the diet can help lower stomach cancer risk.

Vegetables and fruits

Colourful fruits and vegetables, rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber, are linked to reduced cancer risk. Vegetables like broccoli, leafy greens, and carrots are especially beneficial.

Flaxseeds, Nuts, and Legumes

High in fiber and healthy fats, these foods support digestive health and may reduce stomach cancer risk.

Spices

Turmeric, ginger, and garlic offer anti-inflammatory benefits, with garlic promising to reduce stomach cancer risk.

Fish

Fatty fish like salmon and sardines provide anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids that support cancer protection.

Diagnosis and treatment of stomach cancer

Detecting stomach cancer early is critical for effective treatment. If someone experiences symptoms such as persistent stomach pain, weight loss, or difficulty swallowing, they should consult a doctor promptly. Diagnosis often begins with a physical examination and progresses to specialized tests, including upper endoscopy, biopsy, and imaging techniques like CT scans, MRIs, and PET scans to assess the cancer's spread. Blood tests and ultrasounds may also aid in the diagnosis.

Treatment options depend on the cancer stage and may include surgery to remove the tumour, radiation therapy, chemotherapy to target cancer cells, and newer options like targeted therapy and immunotherapy. Each approach is designed to either eliminate the cancer cells or inhibit their growth, offering patients the best possible outcome based on their specific diagnosis.